HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Allahabad High Court dismisses Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenge, clears way for ASI survey of Gyanvapi comThe Archaeological Survey of India will continue its survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, the Allahabad High Court ruled today. The mosque committee had challenged the survey in the court.

The ASI survey was ordered by the Varanasi district court on July 21, based on a petition by four women who claimed it was the only way to determine whether the landmark mosque was built after razing a Hindu temple. The mosque is located right next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

