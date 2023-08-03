“Nagpur Traders’ Double Murder: Decomposed Body of Nirala Singh Recovered by Rural Police After Week-Long Search

Nagpur: After an arduous seven-day search, the Nagpur Rural Police successfully retrieved the decomposed body of businessman Nirala Kumar Jaiprakash Singh (43) from the Wardha river near Dharwad village, within the jurisdiction of Arwi Police Station, in Wardha district. The body was found approximately 100 km away from the spot on Amravati road, where it was thrown by the assailants on July 25.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand confirmed the development, stating that the body was discovered in the river, and the Wardha police have been instructed to take it into custody. The Rural Police team will take possession of the body on Thursday for further investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted, and forensic experts will be engaged in the operation to assist in gathering strong evidence against the perpetrators involved in the double murder. The bodies of Nirala Kumar (43) and Ambarish Devdutt Gole (40) were found shot dead at a farmhouse in Pardi on the night of July 25. Both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

In an attempt to cover their tracks, the culprits set the bodies on fire using petrol. However, heavy rain extinguished the flames, foiling their initial plan. The murderers then wrapped the bodies in tarpaulin and placed them in Ambarish’s car. They later drove the car to the Wardha river on Amravati Road, where they disposed of the bodies on July 26, around 3 pm. By 4 am the next day, the perpetrators returned to Nagpur and attempted to burn the evidence at the dilapidated building ‘White House’ in Dattawadi.

The police have apprehended several suspects in connection with the heinous crime. The arrested individuals include mastermind Omkar Mahendra Talmale (25), Vishal Pawankumar Punj (41), a former Bajrang Dal leader, Harsh Anandilal Verma (22), Danesh Durgaprasad Shivpeth (21), Lucky Snajay Turkel (22), and Harsh Saudagar Bagde (19).

