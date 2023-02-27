“Having respect for animals makes us better humans…” — Jane Goodall

On 23rd February 2023, students of Grade V of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur organized an activity on ‘International Polar Bear Day’ for their peers. The students were introduced to the topic, followed by thoughtful insight related to the same.

A skit was presented by the students, which revolved around a boy discussing polar bears, their traits, and their habitat with his father. The skit aimed to highlight the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures of the Arctic and the issues that threaten their existence.

A dance performance was also presented by the students to convey the theme. Furthermore, the students prepared placards with motivational quotes emphasizing the need to be kind to Mother Earth and all its inhabitants. The activity concluded by urging the students to protect these endangered species and to pledge to stop activities that contribute to the melting of the Arctic’s ice blocks.

The assembly was a step towards instilling the value of compassion and respect for all living beings among the young learners of Grade V.

