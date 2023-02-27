“Knowledge of languages is the doorway to wisdom.” – Roger Bacon

On 27th February, 2023, Class VI A of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur organized a special assembly to commemorate ‘Marathi Diwas’. The students began the assembly with a prayer song and followed it up with an insightful thought. A poem highlighting the importance of the Marathi language was recited by a student, and a dazzling dance performance was presented.

The students were given information about Marathi Diwas and were made aware of the special place that Marathi holds in the hearts of people. The Class IX students also presented a skit that aimed to promote cultural understanding and appreciation for the multicultural world we live in.

In her address to the students, the Principal encouraged them to develop an appreciation for the Marathi language. The assembly concluded with the singing of the National Anthem. The assembly was a step towards recognizing the significance of the Marathi language and culture.

