Has VNIT become a ‘propaganda centre’ of a particular ideology?

Nagpur: The world-renowned Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), which has great reputation for its world-class research and 100% job security, has now become the centre of dissemination of specific ideologies which are beneficial to the BJP-ruled Central Government.

VNIT is being accused of propagating specific ideas through national and international seminars under the guise of ‘academic leadership’ and ‘research for resurgence’.

Since the BJP Government came to power at the Centre, various branches of the parent body of the BJP have started tightening their hold on the educational institutions of the country. Various programmes, curriculum interventions etc. are massive. Such exploits are being seen and heard in VNIT.

VNIT has a global reputation as a centre of technical education in Central India. Established in 1960, the institute has gained worldwide fame. The quality of education and research of the Institute continues to this day. However, over the years there have been allegations that the affiliates have been absorbed in the pursuit of their objectives through programmes of specialized think tanks, including education and research.

The Board of Education of India had organized a three day International Conference on ‘Research for Revival’ at VNIT in February 2016. The organizers said that the conference was held to bring out the original Indianness through research and to explain how India was a world leader. In particular, the symposium was called ‘Gyanyagya’, the presentation of the dissertation was called ‘Samidha’ and the keynote speech was called ‘Ahuti’. The experiment in VNIT, which is known for conducting world-class research based on facts and sources, was also opposed even then.

In the last two years, the event was discontinued due to Corona. However, recently a two-day ‘Educational Leadership’ conference was organized jointly by VNIT, Bharatiya Shikshan Manch and Research for Resurgence Foundation(RFRF). In this two-day conference also research and science were divided and specific ideas were irrigated. Therefore, there are allegations in academic circles that VNIT is currently promoting certain ideological organizations.

Role of Director objected

The Director of VNIT is known as a diligent researcher and a strictly ethical administrator. However, his role has also been challenged as programmes for the benefit of certain ideologies have been promoted during his tenure. It is alleged that the tender for the supply of security guards of the premises was also given to an agency of similar ideology.

