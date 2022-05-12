Wildlife tourism: Full day safari at Pench Tiger Reserve from May 17

Advertisement

Nagpur: Taking a step further to boost wildlife tourism, the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra is going to start full day safari from May 17. Along with this, night patrolling and night machan stay are also being introduced.

According to Pench Deputy Director (Core) Prabhu Nath Shukla, from May 17, PTR has decided to introduce a day-long safari from 6.30 am till 6.30 pm for Rs 30,000. It will be inclusive of all costs including vehicle, guide, entry, and camera fees. Food and water will have to be brought by tourists. The bookings have already started online at mahaecotourism.gov.in.