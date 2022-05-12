Notorious vehicle lifter nabbed, 11 two-wheelers recovered in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 4 of Nagpur police nabbed a notorious vehicle lifter and claimed to have solved 11 motorcycle thefts.

The accused was identified as Sonu Bholaram Gupta (30), a resident of Bahadura Fata, Nagpur.

According to police, an Activa moped of Prafulla Balaji Patne (43), a resident of 253, Mhalgi Nagar, was stolen on May 7 from Govardhan complex. Hudkeshwar police had registered a case under Section 379 of IPC and started investigation into the case. Constable Nilesh Dhone received a tip-off about Gupta’s involvement in motorcycle thefts. Subsequently, the police raided his house and recovered 11 two-wheelers stolen from Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar, Kotwali, Wathoda, Mankapur and Tehsil police jurisdictions.

The arrest was made by PI Ganesh Jamdar, API Om Prakash Sontakke, API Nilesh Waghmare, PSI Niranjana Umale and staff including Ravindra Panbude, Baban Raut, Sunil Thawkar, Yuvanand Kadu, Purushottam Kalmegh, Bajrang Junghare, Ashish Kshirsagar, Deepak Chole, Nilesh Dhone, Satish Thakre and others under the guidance of DCP Detection Chinmay Pandit.

