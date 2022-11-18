India’s 1st pvt rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport

India’s maiden private rocket, Vikram-S carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Friday.

The 6-metre tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country’s space programme and lifted off at 11.30 am. It has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

Advertisement

The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. The mission is titled “Prarambh” (The beginning).

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement