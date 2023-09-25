Has journalism gone this low? State BJP chief Bawankule thinks so!

Recent remarks made by the State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a party meeting in Ahmednagar have raised questions about the relationship between politicians and journalists. Bawankule’s advice to party workers to offer freebies to journalists in an attempt to ensure favourable coverage has ignited a debate on the ethics of journalism and the role of media in Indian politics.

During a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers in Ahmednagar on Sunday, September 24, 2023, Bawankule reportedly advised party activists to be proactive in managing their relationships with journalists. He suggested that party workers should take journalists for tea and to local dhabas to ensure their happiness, with the implicit understanding that this might lead to more favourable coverage of the BJP till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Guiding the party activists, the State BJP President asked the workers managing booths to keep a hawk eye as to who are electronic media persons, who are news portal men and other media persons. Make a list of such scribes and invite them for “tea parties” once in a month. If anything goes wrong, Sujay Vikhe is there to handle the situation, Bawankule said as per a report in local Hindia daily.

“Take care that no adverse reports are published about BJP till 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All reports should be positive about the party,” Bawankule stressed.

Many have questioned the ethical implications of offering freebies to journalists in exchange for favorable coverage. Journalism is expected to uphold principles of objectivity, impartiality, and independence. The idea that journalists can be influenced by free meals or other perks is concerning, as it undermines the integrity of the profession.

As per media reports, Bawankule’s advice could be seen as an attempt to manipulate the media and stifle independent reporting. Journalists should not feel beholden to any political party or individual, and their reporting should be based on facts and the public interest.

Bawankule’s call to identify and invite specific journalists for monthly “tea parties” has raised questions about transparency. The public has a right to know about interactions between politicians and journalists, and any attempts to influence media coverage should be conducted openly and ethically.

