Rs 40 lakh cash looted from two ATMs near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a daring heist, thieves targeted two Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Hingna and Butibori area and made away with a staggering Rs 40 lakhs in cash. The audacious acts have put the police force on toes as they are striving to identify the culprits.

According to police, two persons arrived on a motorcycle at the Dongargaon area in Hingna Police Station’s jurisdiction on Friday night. Their faces were covered with hoods. One of them entered a Bank of India ATM with a cloth covering his face. He used a gas cutter and accessed the ATM. After removing Rs 24.21 lakh from the drawers, the thieves escaped from the scene. The criminals sped away on their motorcycle with the cash. The incident came to fore when a resident entered the ATM to withdraw money. Hingna police rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene.

In a second incident that was reported within the Butibori Police Station’s jurisdiction, thieves targeted an ICICI Bank ATM and decamped with Rs 15 lakh cash. On the same Friday night, the thieves used a gas cutter to break into the machine. They made off with Rs 15 lakh in cash and sped away on motorcycle. The police are suspecting the involvement of the same gang in both cases.

Both police stations have registered separate cases under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. The police have launched a hunt to arrest the culprits involved in the crimes.

