World Peace Day Celebrations at India Peace Centre Nagpur: A Resounding Success Despite Rain

Nagpur: In a remarkable display of resilience and dedication to the cause of peace, the World Peace Day Celebrations at the India Peace Centre in Nagpur on September 21st persevered through torrential rain, drawing an impressive crowd of 130 attendees who embraced the spirit of peace, literature, and music.

Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, Treasurer of India Peace Centre and the founder of Nagpur Book Club and Aamozish-e-Urdu, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s exceptional success. Despite the challenging weather conditions, attendees were treated to an unforgettable musical program that showcased the extraordinary talents of local artists.

The musical highlights included Vallabh’s enchanting flute performance, Parvindar, Ashish, and Sakshi’s mesmerizing rendition of “O ri Chiraiya,” and Sheetal’s poignant poetry. The event also featured thought-provoking performances such as the “War Cry” led by Kikon, a captivating song rendition by Kovid, and soul-stirring poetry by Bhowmik. Mohnish’s rendition of “Kisi ki Muskurahato pe ho nisaar,” accompanied by Anmol’s whistling, Lilu’s enchanting Malayalam composition, and a captivating guitar duel between Kikon and Kovid added to the musical extravaganza. The poetry recital by Amjad Khan, Nimish Sutaria, Dr. Nirankush ‘Neer’ and Dr. Supantha Bhattacharya was much appreciated.

The event continued with English poetry by Anjali, soulful song renditions by Anmol, Ashish, and Shubhjit, and a touching rendition of “We are the World” by Kikon, Ilana, and Daphne. The event concluded with heartfelt poetry by Tejal and Sonal and a final presentation by the entire group of Rubaru, leaving attendees deeply moved and inspired.

RJ Tejal, and Parvinder Singh the event coordinators, received special accolades for orchestrating this grand event seamlessly within challenging timelines.

The celebration also featured enlightening book reviews by Mr. Shyam Pandharipande, Ms. Monica Dixit, and Dr. Supantha Bhattacharya. Mr. Pandharipande reviewed “महात्मा गांधींचे ‘हिंदस्वराज’ आणि नवे मन्वंतर” by Prof. Suresh Pandharipande, and Ms. Dixit explored “Remnants of a Separation: A History of the Partition through Material Memory” by Aanchal Malhotra. Dr. Bhattacharya delved into “The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable” by Amitav Ghosh. These insightful reviews added depth and intellectual richness to the celebration. The book review sessions were moderated by Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal.

Monicca C. Dixit, a lawyer and relationship counsellor, enriched the event with her profound insights into “Remnants of a Separation.” A celebrated author and poet, Ms. Dixit’s understanding of the book’s unique perspective, which delves into the Partition through the objects carried by refugees, sheds light on the personal experiences and the profound emotional impact of this historic event. Her commitment to promoting literature and her contributions to the event were deeply appreciated.

Dr. Supantha Bhattacharyya, a multifaceted academic and theatre personality, provided valuable insights into “The Great Derangement.” His extensive experience in literature and theatre enhanced the event’s intellectual depth. His analysis of the complex relationship between climate change and culture, as presented in Amitav Ghosh’s book, challenged attendees to rethink their perceptions and responsibilities toward the environment.

Shyam Pandharipande, a journalist, teacher, and social/environmental activist, presented a captivating review of “महात्मा गांधींचे ‘हिंदस्वराज’ आणि नवे मन्वंतर.” His review highlighted the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas in the 21st century, as explored in Prof. Suresh Pandharipande’s book. Mr. Pandharipande’s extensive background in journalism and activism added depth and context to his review.

The event also benefited greatly from the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of Asir Ebemezer, Chairman of India Peace Centre, and Angeleous Micheal, Director of India Peace Centre. Their visionary leadership and commitment to promoting peace through literature and music served as a driving force behind the event’s success.

Despite the rain, the World Peace Day Celebrations at India Peace Centre Nagpur served as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the importance of peace and harmony in our world. The collective efforts of the organizers, artists, and attendees have left a lasting impact, inspiring a renewed commitment to promoting peace in our lives and communities.

The snacks were hosted by Amarjeet Singh and Jigyasa Rawal. Special thanks were extended to Alefia Master, Kavita Jogi Ghugal, Sangeeta Mahajan, and all those who contributed tirelessly to make this event an unforgettable and memorable experience.

