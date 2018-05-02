Has Ambazari leopard reached Shankar Nagar?

Nagpur: Even as the presence of leopard in Ambazari area was confirmed on Friday with the spotting of full grown leopard catching on its prey in camera trap, the wild animal has reportedly moved into populated area in the city.

As per the unconfirmed reports, the leopard surfaced again around a sports academy behind LAD college in Shankar Nagar. Some children of sports academy reportedly saw the leopard moving around in the area. They reportedly saw the leopard near the canal.

However nothing concrete about the presence of leopard there came out, but the possibility of it moving from Ambazari to nearby Shankar Nagar area could not be ruled out as Ambazari and Shankar Nagar are closely connected.

Meanwhile, on Friday the forest department release a picture of leopard in Ambazari with a catch in its jaws. The animal which the leopard has reportedly hunted down could not be identified but apparently it looked like a pig.