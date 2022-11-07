Has a police officer in Nagpur purchased an Iphone with money from MCOCA accused?

A letter sent to Commissioner of Police in this regard going viral and a high-level probe has been initiated

Nagpur: For the past few days, a letter sent to the Police Department in Nagpur is going viral in a big way. Through this letter, a complaint to Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and other top officials of the Crime Branch has been lodged. After receiving this letter, a probe against the concerned official has been initiated but in a confidential manner due to the image of the police department, according to a report in a local Hindi daily.

According to the report, a police personnel itself has forwarded this letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other officials of the state. The letter has reportedly made some serious allegations against an officer of the Anti-Extortion Cell. Notably, the Cell had arrested notorious goon Roshan Sheikh and his henchmen in a case of demanding extortion. Later, MCOCA was also invoked against Roshan Sheikh and he has been lodged in Nagpur Central Jail for the past two years.

The report further said that during interrogation, it had come to the fore that an Iphone was purchased through the credit card of the goon. This phone was purchased by the investigating officer himself who was probing the matter. This job was done by the officer with the help of a police sepoy. The top officials have also received this information, the report said.

The purchasing of the phone with the criminal’s money during investigation is a serious matter and surprising as well. According to the report, the investigating officer used to chat with Roshan Sheikh separately for hours during the investigation. Nobody was allowed to stay nearby at this time. The entire Crime Branch was agog with this fact but the officer acted in his own way. It is learnt that this officer and his team was also deployed to investigate a property dispute going on near Mohammed Ali Petrol Pump on Kamptee Road. It is being alleged that this officer had taken a hefty amount from one of the parties involved in the property dispute.

The report further said that at that time, DCP Gajanan Rajmane was the boss of the Crime Branch. This officer had come to know that his dubious acts had reached the DCP Rajmane. The officer developed cold feet and immediately went on sick leave. He had decided not to return till DCP Rajmane is in the Crime Branch. It happened also this way. After some days, the CP carried out a reshuffle in DCP rank and Rajmane was made DCP of Zone 3. As soon as Rajmane was shifted from the Crime Branch, the said officer returned to duty arousing doubts on his role in the entire matter, the report in the Hindi daily said.

