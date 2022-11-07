Cleanliness Drive – An Initiative Towards Environment

Nagpur: “Cleanliness Drive” a joint initiative of NMC, OCW, UPAY and Green Vigil Foundation commenced on 04th November 2022 at IT park to take a small step towards the betterment of our environment, in which they spread the awareness among the residents of IT park about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

Under the CSR scheme, OCW is taking up similar activities in the entire Nagpur including livelihood initiatives for urban poor of the city.

The drive started with skit performed by Tirpude College of Social Work and concluded with pledge. An awareness march was performed by OCW employees, volunteers of UPAY & students of Tirpude College of Social Work in nearby slums.

The initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Mrs. Kiran badge Assistant Commissioner Laxminagar and Dhantoli zone and Dr. Gajendra Mahalle Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management

and Sanitation NMC.

In this initiative Mr. KMP Singh Director, OCW, Mr. Kaustubh Chaterjee, Green Vigil, Ms. Neetu Mishra, UPAY, Dr. Samir Tonpe, Project Director, A G Enviro Infra with their teams were present. All the dignitaries present in the drive have committed to clean up more such black spots of the city to make Nagpur cleaner and greener.

