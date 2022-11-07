Gadkari’s public relations programme gets overwhelming response in Nagpur

Nagpur: A public relations programme of the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was organised on Sunday, November 6. This programme was attended by citizens from all walks of life, from poor people of slums to industrialists, as well as various party leaders and workers. Even when there was a huge crowd of citizens, Gadkari met everyone.

People thronged the programme since the early morning. As soon as Gadkari stepped in, he started meeting people.

Gadkari interacted with the citizens who brought their various problems in a public relations programme. Gadkari listened to the citizens directly to know their problems. The Union Minister Gadkari was informed about the problems.

The visitors, including men, women, senior citizens, and disabled people met Gadkari and presented their problems before him. Apart from this, some delegations also attended this public relations programme. Gadkari directed the concerned authorities to take various measures on the complaints submitted by the citizens.

