Haryana govt gives clean chit to Vadra’s land deal

No violation of rules or regulations were found in the transfer of land by businessman Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality to realty major DLF, the Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh.

The investigation was linked to an FIR registered against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and some others in September 2018 in Gurugram.

In an affidavit placed before the court on Wednesday, the government said, “It was reported by Tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5-acre land to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction”.

However, the Haryana Police is probing the record of financial transactions that had taken place during the said deal.

“A new SIT has been constituted on 22.03.2023 comprising DCP, two ACPs, one Inspector and one ASI for further investigation,” states the affidavit.

The BJP had alleged irregularities in the land deals during the then Congress regime in Haryana and it became a major poll issue during the 2014 elections.

The affidavit states that an FIR was registered against Hooda and some other accused persons in September 2018 under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act at police station Kherki Daula, Gurugram.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals. The Congress party, Hooda and Vadra have always denied any wrongdoing.

