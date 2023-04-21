Nagpur Shocker: 77-year-old paralytic woman raped by son’s friend at Dhantoli hospital

Nagpur: In what it could be described as the heinous act, a 77-year-old woman was sexually abused at Dhantoli-based hospital on Wednesday afternoon by her adopted son’s friend.

Following the Nelson Hospital staff caught red-handed accused Deepak Thakre, an FIR was lodged with Dhantoli Police Station. Cops have arrested the pervert accused.

According to police sources, the accused Thakre was a friend of victim’s son and used to work at their home. Thakre had gone to the hospital to take care of the victim.

It’s learnt the survivor, a retired government servant, suffered a paralytic attack three days ago. She was admitted to the Nelson Hospital where her son had been looking after her.

The son wanted to go outside for some work. He had requested Thakre to be with the elderly woman until he returned.

On Wednesday afternoon, Thakre made undue advances towards the victim which was spotted by the hospital staff and subsequently raised an alarm.

Dhantoli Police have registered offence under relevant Sections of the IPC and arrested Thakre. Further probe is underway.

