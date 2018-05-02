NOGS annual conference ‘Star Endogyn Conclave’ focuses on latest advances in field

Nagpur: Nagpur Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (NOGS) organized “Star Endogyn Conclave” which is a State Conference of Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopy (IAGE ) in association of Maharashtra State Chapter of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) at Hotel Centre Point Ramdaspeth on July 6 and 7, 2019.

The Conclave was preceded by two live workshops at Government Medical College, Nagpur, on 5th July 2019 and demonstrated Live Laparo Hysteroscopy and Vaginal Surgeries by stalwarts in this field with interaction. The conference focussed on endoscopy, Infertility and obstetrics in basic to advanced and recent advances with guidelines. It was a great scientific feast for members delivered by the experts.

Under the direction of the Organizing Chairperson Dr Priyanka Kamble , President NOGS and Dr Juzar Fidvi the Organising Chairperson of the Workshop and Professor and Head of OBGY Deptt GMCH, the delegates were able to witness a number of interesting and difficult surgeries . The operations were carried out by renowned faculties in a world class Modular Operation theatre. Dean Dr Kajal Mitra inaugurated the workshop. Stalwarts such as Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, the pioneer of Uterine Transplant in India and the first surgeon to get its true result with a successful pregnancy after a Uterine transplant was one of the star attractions . He also showed his skills and magic with hands and probes in the field of laparoscopy in this conference.

The other well-known faculties such as Dr Vidya Bhatt also participated and demonstrated live surgeries. The other faculties for various surgeries were International acclaimed surgeons Dr Shirish Seth and Dr Ramakrishna Purohit along with Dr Mukesh Rathi, Dr Ashish Kubde, Dr Abhishek Chandavarkar, Vivek Salunke, Dr Pandit Palaskar, Dr Sandesh Kade. More than 500 delegates witnessed the feast of surgeries.

The conference was inaugurated at the hands of Amruta Fadanvis, the First Lady of Maharashtra. Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, the President IAGE was the guest of honour. Dr Priyanka Kamble welcomed the gathering. Fadanvis said in her speech that doctors play key role in society. She respects doctors as they are next to God. A Souvenir edited by Dr. Sutapa Roy and Dr. Swati Bhave was released on the occasion by the dignitaries.

Dr Pragati Khalatkar was awarded NOGS Gold Medal for her active part in the organization at the hands of Chief Guest Amruta Fadnavis. President Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar IAGE, MSR, President NOGS Dr Priyanka Kamble , Convener Dr Laxmi Shrikhande , Secretary NOGS Dr Kshama Kedar , the General Secretary ( IAGE) Dr Bhaskar Pal , Secretary MSR Dr Ameer Patki and Dr Jujar Fidvi Prof and Head OBGY GMC looked after the proceedings. The conference had the strategic discussions and deliberations on ART, Endoscopy, recent advances and so on. NOGS promotes and supports Research. For the same there were sessions on Free papers, videos and posters. It concluded on Sunday after Valedictory function in which all committee in charge and those who toiled hard for the success of the event were felicitated.

Prizes and Awards were distributed in various categories. To enhance competitive spirit in all the medical colleges in Vidarbha a Post Graduate quiz on “High Risk Pregnancy” was conducted. Students from 8 colleges participated in this quiz. Dr. Sweta Singh Dr. Archana Chaudhary GMC, Nagpur were Quiz 1st prize winners, while MGIMS Sewagram team was runner up. Around 100 faculties participated in the scientific deliberations. 1st prize in Paper in Obstetrics was given to Dr. Smita Rokade. 1st prize in case presentation in gynaecology was won by Dr. Monika Singh. One of the unique feature of this conference the aptitude test for NOGS delegates (NAT) in an interesting Kaun Banega NAT winner scheme. Dr. Neeta Sapre was the winner and Dr. Seema Dande was Runner up.

This would analyse the academic and general awareness aspect of the participants in a fun and frolic way. When it comes to fun, no scholarly activity is complete without little bit of enjoyment but with a difference. This time NOGS has penned a few RAP songs which pointed the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Caesarean sections and also give out a strong message to the doctors of the do’s and don’ts ! It was presented in the Gala Dinner and Cultural Show. With more than 500 delegates of all age groups, a grand Industrial and trade fair, academic Bonanza and updates from the big bosses of the field, and Live Surgical Workshops Nagpur Endogyn Conclave has itched a wonderful memories in the minds of the participants of the state level Conference that concluded on a successful note.