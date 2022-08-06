Har Ghar Tiranga drive: 23.45 lakh tricolours to be available in Nagpur Division

Flag can be kept hoisted overnight on August 13 & 14, says Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishnan B

Nagpur: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being implemented from August 13 to August 15 to mark the 75th Year of India’s Independence. Under the campaign, national tri-colour will be hoisted on Government, semi-Government offices, private establishments, and households in accordance with guidelines.

Advertisement

In Nagpur Division, there is demand for 24,67,718 national tricolours as against which 23,45,146 will be made available. Besides, 1,22,572 Tirangas will be made available by the Central Government on payment of charges. So far, the administration has distributed 1.25 lakh national tricolours including 1 lakh for Nagpur Rural and 25,000 for Bhandara district, said Radhakrishnan B, officiating Divisional Commissioner, while addressing a press conference on Friday. Hemraj Bagul, Director, Information and Public Relations, also was present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan B appealed to the people to participate in the campaign in large numbers and hoist the national flag with pride and in accordance with Flag Code and Union Home Affairs Department’s guidelines. As against 28,83,649 households and other properties in Nagpur Division, there is demand for 24,67,718 national flags. A total of 23,45,146 national tricolours shall be made available in Nagpur Division.

According to Radhakrishnan B, as many as 17,97,675 national flags including 5,29,019 will be made available to people on payment of charges. The charges for each 3:2 proportion flag will be Rs 25 in Nagpur district, Rs 40 in Wardha, Rs 30 in Bhandara, Rs 32 in Gondia, Rs 25 in Chandrapur, and Rs 20 in Gadchiroli district. The national flags will be available for sale through counters at Gram Panchayat, municipal councils, municipal corporations, Panchayat Samitis, schools, Gram Sangh, UMED, ration shops etc.

In Nagpur Division, these counters are 4,471 in number.

In accordance with the amended rules of the Flag Code of India, authorities have allowed private citizens to keep the national flag hoisted overnight too as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Earlier, rules stated that the tricolour was to be taken down at sunset by following the set protocols.

Radhakrishnan B said this permission comes with a fine print. While you can keep it hoisted on August 13 and 14 night, citizens must remember to take it down on August 15 by following the laid down procedure. The flag has to be stored properly after that, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement