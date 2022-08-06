Varsha Raut appears before ED days after husband’s arrest in land scam case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut arrived at the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, days after she was summoned by the central probe agency for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case in the Patra Chawl land scam.

Varsha’s husband, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, was arrested late on July 31 and is currently in ED custody till Monday. The arrest came in connection with alleged irregularities in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon area.

Varsha Raut reached the ED’s office in Mumbai accompanied by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil. The probe agency is likely to question Varsha and her husband together during the deposition on Saturday and also bring other accused face to face.

During the last hearing when Sanjay Raut was produced before a special Mumbai court, the ED had claimed that an amount of Rs 1.8 crore was transferred to Varsha’s account, reports said. At least two locations in Mumbai linked to Raut, including his residence, have been raided and several people connected to the Shiv Sena MP have been questioned over the past week since Raut’s arrest.

Pravin Raut, the former Director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, is also an accused in the case and is alleged to be the frontman of the Shiv Sena MP in the Patra Chawl land scam.

