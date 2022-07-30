Handcuffed man gives cops the slip from Kamptee Court, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A handcuffed man presented before Kamptee Court in dacoity case managed to escape from police here, on Saturday. Following three-hour-long manhunt, the accused Sheikh Jafar Sheikh Muzzafar was nabbed from the bushes in outskirts of Kamptee area, informed Senior Police Inspector, New Kamptee, Santosh Vairagade.

Sheikh along with two other accused, lodged in Nagpur Central Jail, were presented before Kamptee Court in dacoity case. However, at around 1 pm, Sheikh managed to give cops the slip and fled by jumping off the court wall.

“After jumping off the Kamptee Court, Sheikh crossed the railway tracks and escaped in bushes. Following three-hours-long manhunt, the accused was latter nabbed by the cops,” the Sr PI Vairagade said.

