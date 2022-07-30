Defunct Signals: Nagpurians raise banners to wake authorities from slumber

Advertisement

Nagpur: Enraged over defunct signals across Second Capital of the State amid Monsoon, vigilant citizens have erected banners condemning the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Dharampeth area here, on Saturday.

The banner reads out a loud message from the public to the civic authorities. “NMC cannot maintain traffic signals of the city and speak about smart city” reads the banner.

“What a Joke Shame-Shame” it further adds.

The banner, soon took social media platforms by storm with citizens sharing it on various platforms in a bid to wake up civic authorities from slumber.

Since the dawn of July, Nagpur district has witnessed a heavy rainfall. The incessant rain has not only damaged many public properties but also exposed high claims of NMC’s Monsoon preparations. Many traffic signals are nonfunctional, as well as a lot of roads have developed new and deep potholes which puts the commuters life at risk. All these conditions have added woes to the citizens’ day to day life.

