Half of Nagpur faces water crisis as Kanhan floods disrupt supply

Nagpur: Nearly half of Nagpur city is staring at an acute water shortage after the Kanhan River, swollen by heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, disrupted operations at the Kanhan Water Works.

Officials said the intake wells at the water works have been buried under a thick layer of sand, mud, and debris, drastically reducing the city’s capacity to lift raw water. The heavy inflow has also submerged suction mouths and strainers, making pumping operations almost impossible.

The Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which usually supplies about 220 million litres per day (MLD), is currently operating at only partial capacity. Authorities warned that full restoration of supply will not be possible until the floodwaters recede and desilting work is carried out, a process expected to take several days.

Civic officials are now working on contingency measures to manage the shortfall, but residents across several parts of the city are likely to face restricted or irregular water supply until normalcy is restored.

Subsequently, over 30 command areas will face erratic supply and low pressure. Affected Command Areas include: Bharatwadi ESR, Kalamna ESR, Subhan Nagar ESR, Minimata ESR, Bhandewadi ESR, Lakadganj ESR 1, Lakadganj ESR 2, Babulban ESR, Pardi ESR 1, Pardi ESR 2, Shanti Nagar ESR, Wanjri ESR, Kalamna NIT ESR, Nandanvan Exist. ESR, Nandanvan ESR 1, Nandanvan ESR 2, Tajbagh ESR, Kharbi ESR, Sakkardara ESR 3, Wathoda Amrut ESR, Binaki Exist. ESR, Binaki ESR 1, Binaki ESR, Uppalwadi NIT ESR, Indora ESR 1, Indora ESR 2, Bezonbagh ESR, Gamdoor DT, Jaswant DT, Chappal Karkhana DT, Bastarwadi IA, Bastarwadi IB and Bastarwadi 2.

Political circles are watching the situation closely, as water supply disruptions often trigger public backlash against civic authorities. With civic elections around the corner, the crisis could snowball into a political flashpoint. NMC-OCW officials, however, claim they will swing into action once flood levels subside. “Our teams are on high alert and ready for large-scale desilting. At present, limited manual cleaning is keeping some flow alive, but complete restoration is possible only after the water level comes down,” a senior official said.

For now, the civic body has issued an urgent appeal to citizens to conserve water and cooperate during what it calls an “unavoidable” situation. But with supply crippled in large swathes of the city, frustration is only expected to grow if the situation drags on beyond a few days.