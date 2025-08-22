GWCET Conducts Tulsi plantation, save environment and temple cleanliness campaign

The National Service Unit of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology organized a Plant Tulsi, Save Environment and Temple Cleanliness Campaign at Shiv Mandir in Chikna village on 18th August 2025. Sarpanch Smt. Kalyani Wankhede and Mr. Surendra Wankhede were present on this occasion.

After that, students and faculties went to the villagers home and planted the Tulsi . The students gave the message to the villagers that how important Tulsi is for environmental protection and health, taking care of Tulsi means taking care of our health.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This activity was coordinated by the NSS in-charge Prof. Manoj Vairalkar under the guidance of Honourable Principal Dr. Salim Chavan.

Amar Sewa Mandal President Honourable Dr. Suhasiniji Wanjari, Amar Sewa Mandal Secretary and MLA Adv. Honourable Abhijitji Wanjari and Amar Sewa Mandal Treasurer and R.T.M.N.U. Senate Member Honourable Dr. Smeeta Wanjari, Honourable Principal Dr. Salim Chavan praised the organizers of the NSS Unit for the conduction of this campaign.