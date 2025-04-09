Haldiram’s Delhi and Nagpur Units Merge to Form HSFPL

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a major development, India’s iconic food and snacks brand Haldiram has announced the merger of its Nagpur-based and Delhi-based FMCG businesses. The announcement was made by CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani through a LinkedIn post, calling it a “new chapter” in the Haldiram legacy.

The newly unified entity will now operate as Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd (HSFPL).

Gold Rate 09 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200/- Gold 22 KT 83,000/- Silver / Kg - 90,400/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This is more than a merger — it’s a meaningful combination of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future,” Chutani wrote. “It’s where timeless tastes meet bold ideas.”

Highlighting the brand’s continued commitment to quality and innovation, the CEO emphasized that this strategic move will unlock new opportunities for employees, deepen relationships with partners and vendors, and deliver both beloved products and exciting new offerings to customers.

He further added, “From Indian kitchens to global shelves, we’re expanding our reach while staying true to everything that makes Haldiram special.”

The merger marks a milestone in Haldiram’s journey, paying tribute to the vision and hard work of its founders and setting the stage for accelerated growth and global expansion.

Advertisement