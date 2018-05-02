Nagpur: 7 hall owners fined for violation of Covid-19 norms

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday took action against seven halls for violation of guidelines relating to invitees at marriage functions. A fine of Rs 37,000 was levied on various halls in the city.

NDS team took action against owners of Parate Hall, Radhe Mangalam Hall and Golden Leaf Lawn, all in Laxminagar Zone, Saibaba Hall and Kusumtai Wankhede Hall in Dharampeth Zone, Jatkewar Mangal Office in Nehru Nagar Zone and Pritam Hall in Satranjipura. A fine of Rs 5,000 each was levied on them for not keeping the sanitizer in their respective booking office.

As numbers of COVID-19 patients are steadily increasing in the city, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B frowned upon citizens taking liberties under Mission Being Again. To ensure strict compliance with guidelines relating to crowding, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitizers or washing hands, NMC machinery was activated.

Khamla, Swavalambinagar, Jaitala, Ayodhya Nagar, New Bidipeth,Wathoda, Dighori, Jaripatka, Jafarnagar etc. areas of the city have the highest number of corona victims. Therefore, the citizens of this area need to be vigilant while taking care of safety and hence NMC has started imposing fines on those who take hall on rent and also the owners.