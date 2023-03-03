Yoga training camp in Nagpur on March 4, 5

Nagpur: Vidarbha Unit of the Indian Institute of Yoga Delhi, Nagpur, is organizing a two-day provincial yoga training camp for 400 seekers on March 4 and 5 at Maharshi Vyas Auditorium, Dr. Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Reshimbagh. To connect the general public with yoga, on March 4, from 2pm to 3 pm, and in the evening from 4 to 6, free yoga discourses on the subjects of women and orthopaedics will be given by Delhi Sansthan President Deshraj G. Gupta and General Secretary Lalit G. Gupta.

The camp program of March 5 has been kept only for the campers. The organizers have appealed to people to make their lives yogic by attending this program and take advantage of a healthy life. The above information has been given by BJP’s former Nagpur media chief Manoj Agarwal. For the success of the program, provincial officers Dr. Rajan Patel, Kailash Patel, Bharat Bhushan Madan, Camp Chief Ashish Agarwal, Deputy Chief Kamlesh Puniyani, Asha Agarwal, Bhavna Khakhar and District President Subhash Hoodia and Laxmikant Khandelwal are working hard.

