Published On : Wed, Oct 16th, 2019
Hack-Era aims to make cyber world hackers-free

Nagpur: Aiming to make the cyber world hackers-free, renowned Information Security Researcher Nikhil Tripathi has been organising various events including workshops, seminars etc in different colleges and providing professional knowledge about ethical hacking, information security and cyber forensics to budding technicians. Nikhil has also helped corprates in creating awareness over information security and cyber crimes.

Tripathi took the lead in starting Hack-Era (an official workshop on ethical hacking and cyber security) for spreading a word of caution and awareness about cyber crimes, training to the people. This workshop and seminar ethical hacking provides a platform for interested young engineers in making a career in Inforamtion Security field.

Nikhil Tripathi has experience in field of Ethical Hacking and Information Security for over two years and is a noted cyber crime consultant. Being a recognised name in cyber world, Nikhil is taking training in Ethical Hacking with experience of three years and providing Information Security service worldover. He is invited widely as speaker on cyber security and cyber law as well as an expert for providing training at IIT, NIT, several corporates in India, workshops, seminars, ethical hacking and information security etc. He has so far trained over 100 people in colleges and corparates.

At present, Nikhil Tripathi is Founder of Indelligence. It is headquarters of Cyber Security Startup in Nagpur.

