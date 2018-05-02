Habitual offender nabbed, KTM bike worth 1.25 lakh recovered

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police nabbed a habitualoffenderrecentlyreleased from Central Jail and recovered a stolen KTM RC 200 motorcycle worth Rs 1.25 lakh from him. Identified as Sharad Shyamrao Katlam (22), the accused is a resident of Shantiniketan Nagar, Chichbhuvan.

Sanket Digamdar Kowe, who resides in Beltarodi area, had lodged a complaint that his KTM RC 200 bike (MH-49/Z-7937) was stolen when it was parked in his residential premises on June 25. After registering a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, cops started the probe. A police team checked almost all the footages of CCTV cameras between June 22 and June 25 installed between Manish Nagar and Sitabuldi. In one of the footages, police found a youth sporting a red T-shirt and riding a KTM bike near Manish Nagar.

After sometime, police got information that a youth was riding the mobike speedily on Futala Lake side road. The team swung into action and launched a search for the youth. Cops intercepted the bike-borne youth near Shiv Mandir, Telangkhedi. During questioning, the youth, Sharad Katlam confessed to stealing the bike belonging to Sanket Kowe. Police arrested Sharad and obtained his remand for custodial interrogation. Involved in several vehicle theft cases, Sharad was released from Central Jail 20-25 days ago.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Vijay Akot, PSI Vikas Manpiya, constabulary staff, including Randheer Dixit, Tejram Dawale, Gopal Deshmukh, Vijay Shrivas, Bajrang Jungh and others, with the assistance of Cyber Cell personnel under the supervision of DCP (Zone IV ) Vivek Masal and ACP (Ajni Division)Vijay Marathe