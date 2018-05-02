Cops raid Hub Coffee Lounge in Sadar, bust hookah parlour, arrest 3 persons

Nagpur: Social Security Branch (SSB) of the City Police raided Hub Coffee Lounge at Achraj Tower1 at Chhaoni in Sadar area where a hookah parlour was being operating illegally during lockdown period on Friday. Cops took three persons, including owner and manager of Hub Coffee Lounge, into custody and seized hookah pots, packets of flavoured tobacco and other material.

The accused have been identified as owner Romeo Raymond Michael (30), a resident of Plot No 6, Shiv Nagari, Bhilgaon, manager AmanVinod Patil (21), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Bezonbag andAnkitAloysius (20), a resident of Khadan Basti, Sadar. Acting on a tip-off about hookah parlour being run illegally at Hub Coffee Lounge, a team of SSB comprising PI Kishor Parvate, PSI Atul Ingole, WPSI Preetu Kulmethe, WPSI Smita Sonwane, HC Manoj Singh Chauhan, HC Praveen Fanande and WPC Chhaya Raut raided at Hub Coffee Lounge.

Cops found the accused were illegally providing hookah to customers, including Baljindersingh Awtar singh Vicky Singh, Kunal Harishkumar Sachdev, at the lounge. The team sezied hookah pots, scented tobacco and material collectively worth Rs 20,415. Cops registered offence under revelant sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce,Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, IPC, Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Police Act against the accused persons at Sadar Police Station.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Addl CP (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and AC