Published On : Wed, Jun 24th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Gadkari to hold ‘Janata Darbar’ in Nagpur on June 28

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Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Member of Parliament from Nagpur, will hold ‘Janata Darbar’, his public outreach programme at 11 am, at Gadkari Wada in Mahal on June 28.

He will accept the petitions of the citizens. The Minister will meet the citizens personally and interact with them. The office of the Union Minister has appealed to the citizens to bring their demands in writing along with attached necessary documents. After the ‘Janata Darbar’, Gadkari will interact with party workers from 1 pm to 2 pm.

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