Gyanvapi mosque: Area of Shivling to be sealed

Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi “to seal the area where a ‘Shivling’ has been found and prohibit the entry of any person to the area. DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, & CRPF commandant Varanasi responsible for security of the sealed area,” the court said.
A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded on Monday amid tight security, officials said.
The survey of the mosque complex, which started at 8 am, concluded at around 10:15 am. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.
“After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work,” Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told reporters here.
The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises.