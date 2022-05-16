Gyanvapi mosque: Area of Shivling to be sealed

Advertisement

Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi “to seal the area where a ‘Shivling’ has been found and prohibit the entry of any person to the area. DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, & CRPF commandant Varanasi responsible for security of the sealed area,” the court said.

A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded on Monday amid tight security, officials said.