Suicide of conman leads Nagpur Rural Police to bust multi-crore job racket, 3 arrested

Nagpur: A suicide committed by a conman, accused of duping a job aspirants of Rs 11.17 lakh by promising him job at State Bank of India (SBI), has led officials of Nagpur Rural Police to bust a milti-crore job racket.

Maroti Kove had ended his life under Dhantoli Police Station. Kove was accused of duping Satish Prakash Aadhe (30), a resident of Khurajgaon in Saoner tehsil of Rs 11.17 lakh by promising him job at SBI.

During the investigation, cops found that besides, Nagpur, Kove had defrauded several youths from Gondia, Wardha, Bhandara, Amravati with the help of other three accused Kundankumar alias Rahulsingh Ramesh Sharma (34) and Mohammad Danish Jishan Aalam alias Rashid Anwar Aalam alias Danish Jishan Mohammad Aalam (35), both residents of Bihar and Shilpa Palparti, a resident of Nagpur.

The accused trio had, prima facie, appeared to dupe job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.30 crores revealed the WhatsApp chat of deceased accused, informed Vijaykumar Magar Supridendant of Police (SP) to media. A role of alleged Indian Railway offical, Rajesh Singh, posted in Kolkata has been under scanner, the SP added.

Sharma and Aalam would pose as Officials to bait job aspirants while assuring jobs at SBI, WCL, Indian Railways and other government organisations. Kove would collect the money from the aspirants.

A possibility of accused duping job aspirants from neighbouring states could not be rule out, SP mentioned. In the meantime, cops have arrested Sharma, Aalam and Palparti. They were presented in front of court. Cops have secured 10-days remand of the accused.

