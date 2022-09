Advertisement

A single bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case holds the case is maintainable.

“The court rejected the Muslim side’s petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22,” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

