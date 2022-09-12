Proud feat: Nagpur’s Lakadganj Police Station gets Smart Police Station Award

Advertisement

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police Station in Nagpur has been adjudged as the Smart Police Station in Maharashtra as well as the country. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has presented Smart Police Station award to Lakadganj Police Station of Nagpur City Police for its service delivery and facilities for the citizens, according to media reports.

The reports said that a total of 192 entries were received from across the country for the award. Senior Police Inspector Parag Pote, in-charge of the police station, said that facilities for citizens/complainants/handicapped and service delivery were the final parameters for the award. A team of FICCI had secretly conducted a survey of the police station and even interacted with the residents of the area to record their opinion about the police station, he said. The award distribution ceremony was held in Delhi and the trophy and certificate are likely to be received at Nagpur soon, the PI said.

In a press release, East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde said that the proposal to develop Lakadganj Police Station as a smart police station was tabled by him before the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2014. Residential quarters for police personnel were constructed in five -acre land of the police station and the police station was developed into a smart police station with important services. The police station has spacious lock-ups constructed as per international norms.

Apart from the offices of DCP, ACP and police quarters, the police station also has a commercial complex, a spacious hall that can accommodate over 500 persons. A club house and gymnasium are also part of the police station. Development of a separate Sewage Treatment Plant that would also generate 65 KW electricity is also on the cards. The police station has around 20 washrooms for men and women.

MLA Khopde further added that Pardi Police Station would also be constructed as a smart police station at Mauja Pardi in 1.5 acre land. A tender and work order for construction of the police station was issued, he said and added that the Bhoomipujan programme would be organised soon.

