DJ operator brutally stabbed to death in Kanhan

Nagpur: A DJ sound system operator was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants by stabbing him 32 times with sharp weapons at Kanhan in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Around eight suspects were interrogated by the police to get a clue. However, the cops are yet to identify the culprits involved in the brutal murder case.

The deceased has been identified as Kalpesh Bhagwan Bawankule (28), a resident of Banpuri village in Parseoni Tehsil. He was in the sound system business for the last five years. Sudhir Dhobale (22) and Ramesh Dhobale (24) were working with him as labourers.

According to police, Kalpesh arranged music in a programme at Nagpur on Saturday and started for his village on an Activa scooter (MH-49/BL-5628) with the two workers. While passing through Borad Road, two persons suddenly stopped the scooter at around 12.30 am in Kanhan. As a result, Kalpesh lost balance on the two-wheeler and fell on the road. Before Kalpesh and his two workers could sense anything wrong, the two accused tried to attack them with weapons. The three started fleeing the spot. However, the accused managed to catch Kalpesh and repeatedly stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons. A profusely bleeding Kalpesh collapsed on the road in a pool of blood and died.

Meanwhile, the assailants fled the spot with the weapons. Staff of Kanhan police led by SDPO Mukhtar Bagwan, PI Vilas Kale, PI LCB Omprakash Kokate rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. A case of murder was registered by Kanhan Police. Body of Kalpesh was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Sunday. The police have interrogated around eight persons so far.

