Guru Purnima celebrated at DPS – MIHAN

Nagpur : The Students of DPS – MIHAN paid a tribute to their mentors on the propitious occasion of Guru Purnima on 3rd July, 2023. The festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated with reverence throughout India. It is a day when the disciples celebrate the role of their ‘gurus’ in their lives. To celebrate this occasion a Special Assembly was conducted for Grades IX – XI to take an oath to follow their facilitators who inspire them with their knowledge.

The children of Grade Pre Nursery to Preparatory made beautiful cards for their first Gurus in their life – their parents. The students of Grade – I to VIII were enlightened about the importance of gurus through an informative power point presentation.

Grade I – II also highlighted the importance of a Guru as a navigator who guides us on the right path and leads us to success by reciting enriching ‘ Shlokas’. All these activities helped the students cherish the role of their teachers and their mentors who shape their lives to the fullest.

