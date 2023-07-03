Gadkari releases ‘Heart Care Special’ issue of Swasthya Vatika in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari released the latest edition of Swasthya Vatika’s Heart Care Special, a publication written and edited by Dr Mamtani couple, during a recent event. The occasion witnessed the presence of esteemed social worker from Jhansi, Kanchan Ahuja.

Highlighting the commendable efforts of Dr Mamtani couple in promoting the Ayurvedic system of medicine, Minister Gadkari acknowledged their 33-year dedication to this cause. He expressed concern over the alarming increase in heart-related ailments, including heart attacks affecting even the younger population. Gadkari emphasized the potential benefits of the Heart Care Special in addressing these health challenges.

Dr Mamtani, reflecting on the 17-year journey of Swasthya Vatika Patrika, revealed that the publication has successfully completed 65 editions to date. The Heart Care Special issue focuses specifically on stress management, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, naturopathy, and Ayurvedic treatments for a healthy heart.

The release of Swasthya Vatika’s Heart Care Special underscores the significance of alternative medicine, particularly Ayurveda, in addressing the rising concerns related to heart health. This publication serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking natural and holistic approaches to maintain a healthy heart.

The Swasthya Vatika is available for only Rs 50 at major book vendors. It is also available online at www.swasthyavatika.com and Swasthya Vatika Android App. It can also be obtained from G Kumar Arogyadham, Jaripatka, Nagpur (Phone Nos. 0712-2645600, 2646600, 2647600 and 9373397258).

