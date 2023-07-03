Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari Appointed as Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and CEO of Smart City SPV

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has appointed Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, an esteemed IAS officer, as the Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). In addition to this crucial role, Dr Chaudhari has also been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the CEO of the Smart City Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) – Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL).

Dr Chaudhari’s appointment comes following the recent departure of Radhakrishnan B, the former Chief of NMC, who has taken up an academic position at Harvard University. With this significant development, the state government aims to maintain the smooth functioning and progress of the city’s municipal affairs and smart city initiatives.

As the new Municipal Commissioner, Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in administrative matters. His extensive knowledge and background as an IAS officer will play a crucial role in spearheading Nagpur’s ongoing development and ensuring the well-being of its residents.

