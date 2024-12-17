Ram Mandir inspires spiritual awakening, says Dr Vishwas at KSM in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: “Lord Ram is the path itself and the destination. The Ram Temple of Ayodhya is the beginning of Ram consciousness,” stated renowned poet and orator Dr Kumar Vishwas, while delivering a discourse under ‘ApneApne Ram’ on the fourth day of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav (KSM) 2024 being held in Nagpur.

The festival is underway at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Ground at Krida Chowk. Along with Gadkari, present among the dignitaries were Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister; Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Manjula Gavit, MLA; Amit Gorkhe, MLA; Rajendra Purohit, Managing Director of ‘The Hitavada’; Yashpal Arya, Patanjali Chief; Padmesh Gupta and SanjayGupta, industrialists, and others.

Fadnavis addressed the gathering and said that this festival enriches the cultural atmosphere and the platform has given recognition to artists and intellectuals. “The highlight of this festival is to experience great artists performing live. This platform has also given a big support to emerging artists and it has now become an integral part of the city,” stated Fadnavis.

In his discourse, Dr Vishwas said that when showing the symbol of love to tourists, instead of the Taj Mahal, people should show the Ram Setu. He narrated the emotional dialogue between Lord Ram and Jatayu and linked it with present time. “Without harbouring hatred for the exile, Ram always thanked Mata Kaikeyi with love for giving him a brother like Bharat,” mentioned Dr Vishwas.

Dr Kumar Vishwas’s group members Viren, Neerja Upreti, Priyansh Shah presented devotional songs and ‘Ramdhun’. The programme was conducted by Renuka Deshkar, Kavita Tiwari and Richa Sugandh.

In the first session, a rendition of classical and Sufi songs was presented by the young artists of city ‘Safar’ band which included Ayush Mankar, Vansh Goratkar, Sushant Patil, Akash, Aditya, Saurabh and Abeer. The festival’s organising committee members are working hard for the success of the programme.