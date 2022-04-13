Move to ban entry of morning walkers in Maharajbagh Zoo draws flak

Advertisement

Nagpur: The decision of Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV) to ban entry of morning walkers in Maharajbagh Zoo drew a flak from citizens.

Notably, Maharajbagh Zoo administration banned entry of walkers in the zoo premises during morning hours from April 9. The decision was taken following a group clash a few days ago. One of the groups had lodged a complaint at Sitabuldi Police Station.

As per the directives of Central Zoo Authority (CZA), no morning-walkers would be allowed inside the Maharajbagh Zoo premises. The recent group clash created a law and order issue for the Zoo authorities. Hence, this decision has been taken, said an official of the Zoo.

The CZA also said that the morning-walkers feed biscuits, chapatis and many other unnatural food to the wild animals, which is not allowed from the health point of view and it is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The CZA, that monitors the functioning of zoos in the country, had also issued an ultimatum to Maharajbagh Zoo in this regard. CZA had directed the zoo authorities to restrict morning-walkers to garden premises only and keep them away from the zoo. But, they failed to restrict them due to a lot of protest against the move and the authorities re-opened the gates for morning-walkers.

However, this time, the zoo authority implemented the ban due to the violation of law and order. Like other days, morning-walkers went to Maharajbagh Zoo where they found the gates were closed and a notice was also hung, informing them about the order of restriction. Many citizens started raising slogans outside the gate and demanding to open the premises for morning walk and exercise.

The zoo will remain open for visitors from 9 am to 6 pm daily during summer and 9 am to 5 pm during winter season, according to the authorities.

