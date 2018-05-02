Guardian Minister takes stock of medical facilities amid worsening Covid-19 situation

Nagpur: The Covid-19 situation is becoming alarming in Nagpur district due to a large number of corona positive cases coming to light and many deaths occurring everyday. On Saturday, Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut took stock of the situation. Dr Raut, officials of the district administration and civic authorities are taking various measures to keep the number of cases under control. As part of the effort to combat the pandemic, 420 beds have been added for catering to patients in GMCH and IGGMCH (Mayo Hosptial). The bed capacity in GMCH and Mayo hospital has been increased by 300 and 120 respectively. GMCH’s bed capacity has now increased to 900.

This includes 300 beds for its ICU. The total number of beds at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital is now 580. It includes 136 beds for ICU and 122 ventilator beds. Hospitals are assessing the month wise requirement of Remdesivir injections. But there is a shortage of this injection as the supply is less than the demand. Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Saturday sent a letter to Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh requesting the provision of four CRISPR Feluda machines which can provide results of Covid tests swiftly.

Considering the shortage of Remedesivir, an application to the state government to provide permission to Kshirsagar’s firm in Wardha to produce the medicine. Dr Raut also conversed with Dr Rajendra Shingane in this regard over phone. Efforts are underway to obtain additional oxygen supply from Bhilai. The demand for purchasing ventilators and oxygen concentrator machines was also conveyed.

Inspection of ESIC Hospital in Hanuman Nagar area too was carried out and instructions were given to allot 140 beds for Covid patients within a span of two days. Apart from this, Dr Raut instructed the District Collector to swiftly provide detailed information on whether there is sufficient stock of medicines and drugs in Nagpur district to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



