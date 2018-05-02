Know Your Police Station: Sakkardhara

Part 11: Sakkardhara Police Station

Nagpur: Established in January 1970, the Sakkardhara Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Satyawan Bajirao Mane (a PSI of 1993 batch). Sakkardhara Police Station operates with 136 staff members including 15 officials.

Sakkardha Police Station comprises area between Reshimbag to Bahadura village (East-West) and Ayodhyanagar Chowk to Malgi Chowk (North-South) with a dense population of 4 lakh citizens.

Sakkardhara Police Station comprises four beats i.e. Reahimbagh Beat (Beat Marshal – NCP Manoj Dhole mob: 9665420760), Budhwari Bazar Beat (Beat Marshal – NCP Sanjay Tumsare mob: 7020172027 ), Ashirwad Nagar beat (Beat Marshal – NCP Nilesh Porate Mob: 9823136001) and Tajbagh Beat (Beat Marshal – HC Chandrakant Kodape mob: 982336818), including slums like Bhande Plot, Raju Bhosle Slums and Sonjari slums area under its jurisdiction. With Bhande Plot and Tajbag being sensitive area. API Sagar Awad (mob: 888866414) leads D.B. Squad under Sakkardhara Police jurisdiction.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Satyawan Mane discussed the various attempts that were undertaken by Sakkardhara Police to bridge the gap between citizens and cops. Besides, daily nakabandi at fix points to curb mishaps and maintain traffic flow in the area the PI Mane said that he had already shared his numbers with citizens and advised them to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 7722044312 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Citizens can always convey their complaints on Sakkardhara Police Station landline number 0712-744477, said PI Mane.

Significance of Local Interactions:

“Apart from Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, Mahila Dakshata Meetings and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance, Sakkardhara cops make sure to interact with citizens, local corporators, and business owners to acknowledge their queries. Owing to the dense population area comprising the notorious goons of Nagpur city; petty arguments often prove fetal under Sakkardhara Police jurisdiction. Hence I’ve advised our officials to pay special attention in the vicinity. Along with routine patrolling in the area, I’ve made special provision of foot patrolling in the area, especially during the night time to have a remote glimpse. This has proved really significant in controlling crime,” said PI Mane.

Regular checks on repeated offenders:

To curb the irregularities under Sakkardhara Police Jurisdiction, the cops have prepaid the chart of notorious criminals in the locality, who are on constant watch, following the orders of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Zone 4) Dr Akshay Shinde and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakkardhara Division – Dr Nilesh Palwe. Besides, cops on the regular basis keep checks on repeated offenders in a bid to control nuisance and at the same time to instill fear among them. Sakkardhara cops have also slapped one MPDA and externed six goons in the last two years, to ensure safety of the locals, informed PI Mane. He has also warned anti-social elements of stern action if their acts by any means disrupted the harmony of the society.

Special monitoring on senior citizens who stay alone:

“Sakkardhara Police Station comprises significant numbers of senior citizens who stay alone as their wards are working or completing their higher studies abroad. To ensure their safety, we’ve appointed a special squad to monitor them. Our staff is constantly in touch with them and even helped them a lot during the lockdown period. I’ve even shared my personal mobile number with them to contact me in any case of emergency,” said PI Mane said.

Amplified preventive action against anti-social elements:

“Owing to flourishing irregularities in the area, Sakkardhara Police have launched organized crackdown against hardcore criminal this has proved pivotal as we’ve witnessed significant drop in crime under Sakkardhara Police Jurisdiction. Compared to preventive actions in the past, we have now amplified the preventive action this has helped us to reduce 75 offences including chain snatching, body offences, house breaking etc. This has ultimately helped us in restoring peace in the area,” PI Satyawan Mane said.

