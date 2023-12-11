Master filmmaker Subhash Ghai awarded Global Nagpuri Award

Advertisement

Nagpur: Veteran film director and producer Subhash Ghai said the lessons he learned during his early days in Nagpur helped shape his personality. Ghai, who was born in Nagpur, said he was introduced to music and movies by his maternal aunt and uncle, along with his mother’s lessons on morality. All these formed the plank of his life.

“The day my Mamaji took me to watch a movie here in Nagpur, I decided to enter the world of cinema,” he said. Ghai was speaking after receiving the Global Nagpuri Award at the 10th edition of the Global Nagpur Awards organised at Persistent Systems’ Auditorium at IT Park in Nagpur on Sunday. The event, organised by Nagpur First Foundation, marked the conclusion of the two-day Global Nagpur Summit.

An internationally acclaimed film-maker, Ghai said that when he visited the National Cancer Institute in MIHAN, he realised that Nagpur was rapidly developing and transforming into a metro city. He said that the city had changed but the love, affection and smiles on the faces of Nagpurians were the same as before. This was why he has always had affection for the people here.

The award was presented to him at the hands of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari mentioned that people with Nagpur origin were inspiring the world with their commendable work. The Global Nagpur Awards were given in 14 different categories.

Pravin Wankhede of Universe Exports got the award in Agro sector; Ojas Deotale in Sports; Shubhendra Singh Thakur of ERLYSIGN in Startup in Healthcare; Neeti Kapoor of Government Institute of Forensic Science Nagpur in Woman Achiever category; Anay and Abeer Ramakrishnan in Child Prodigy / Special Awardee Entrepreneurs; Ravleen Singh Khurana of Nitika Pharma in Innovation Entrepreneur category; Vijay Barse in Social category; Virendra Thakkar of Logistics Park in Logistics category; Arun Bhandari of MMI and Star Circlips in Industry sector; Atul Tembhurnikar of Global Education Schools in Education sector; Hollywood Fashion designer Manish Vaid in Fashion & Textile Design category; Ashish Kulkarni of Movie Animation in IT category; Vinod Malgewar in Media, Films; and the prestigious Global Lifetime Nagpuri Star Award was presented to Subhash Ghai for his contribution to the film industry.

The jury consisted of Vijay Phanshikar, Editor, ‘The Hitavada’; Atul Pande, former President of VIA; and Dr P M Padole, Director of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur. Nagpur First members Dinesh Jain (now in US), Shashank Rao, Tanveer Mirza, Amitabh Khanna, Rajeev Aggarwal, Jayprakash Parekh, Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Dr Vivek Nanoti, Nivedita Pendharkar worked hard for the success of the programme. The programme was conducted by Dr Richa Sugandhh.

