Group of youth, family booked for illegal assembly, assault in Gittikhadan, Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: In two cases of illegal assembly and assault reported under Gittikhadan and Hudkeshwar police on Sunday night, a group of youth booked for thrashing a 19-year-old inside a Scorpio car and abusing and threatening his friend family whereas five members of a family including a minor have been booked for assaulting neighbor family respectively.

In first incident, complainant Aniket Ramesh Patel (19), a resident of Surendragad, Seminary Hills and his friend Pradeep Dhake had an argument with accused Monty Dabade (20) on April 14, this year. Owing to which Monty and Pradeep would share look every time they came across and Pradeep had told the same to Aniket.

Between the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, accused Monty along with his four-five accomplices in a Scorpio car stormed inside Aniket’s house and forcefully made him seat inside the vehicle. To avoid any matter in front of his house, Aniket went inside the car. However, the accused started beating him inside the car and took the vehicle to Pradeep’s house. After reaching Pradeep’s house, the accused reportedly hurled abuses at his family including his mother before thrashing him in full public view. The accused reportedly threatened Pradeep’s mother of dire consequences.

Following the complaint lodged by Aniket, Gittikhadan police have booked prime accused Monty and his 4-5 accomplices under Sections 363, 323, 294, 504, 143, 147, 149 of the IPC and started the probe.

Where a family took beating in Gittikhadan, on the other hand Hudkeshwar police have rounded up five members of Maule family including a minor boy for allegedly thrashing their neighbouring family with bricks and wooden sticks over a petty issue.

Besides minor boy the name of the accused Maule family were given as Rohit (24), Ravi (19), Dinesh (62) and Kunti (54).

According to a 21-year-old complainant Aditi Bharat Yadav, a resident of Raghujinagar, VHB Quarters, her father was removing bike over covered with sand when the Maule family launched the attack on him. Rohit and Ravi hurled abused at Bharat before attacking his with bricks. Listening to screams, when Yadav family went to intervene into the matter, the rest of the accused reportedly thrashed them with wooden sticks, told Aditi to Hudkeshwar cops.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim Hudkeshwar police have booked accused members of Maule family under Sections 324, 143, 147, 149 of the IPC and started the investigation.