Group of tricksters dupe woman of Rs 41.50 lakh in Dhantoli

Nagpur: Dhantoli police have booked a group of tricksters allegedly for duping a middle aged woman and others to the tune of Rs 41.50 lakh. The accused used women’s two accounts in Dhantoli based bank to siphon the hefty amount between September 28 and 30, this year.

In her complaint, the 48-year-old Avanti Abhiram Deshmukh told Dhantoli police that she owns two accounts at Saraswat Bank in the names of Wardha-road based Ajit Bakery (385500100000214) and M/s A R Food (385500100000199).

Between September 28 and 30 she received five withdrawal texts from bank informing about the various transactions made by her account. In the transitions made into accounts of Jafar Khan (HDFC Account No. 50100301049452), Sameer Singh (Andhra Bank Account No. 243810100031575), DG Enterprises’ Development Credit Bank Account No. 04521900004367), Vandana Devi ICICI Bank Account No.032601528882, Indian First Treading (ICICI Bank Account No. 4003055153), an amount of Rs 41.50 lakh was transferred from her account.

Dhantoli police have booked the accused under Sections 420, 468,471,34 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.