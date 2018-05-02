Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

4 members of family dupe man of Rs 50 lakh in land deal in Jaripatka

Property Deal Fraud

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Four members of a family cheated a middle aged man to the tune of Rs 50 lakh in a dubious property deal.

The accused have been identified as Sharad Mohanrao Armarkar (60), Shalini Sharad Armarkar (53), Vinod Mohanrao Armarkar (48), and Manisha Vinod Aamarkar (42), all residents of Flat No. 492, Garoba Maidan, Harihar Nagar.

A resident of Flat No. 19, Bank Colony, Setiya Chowk, Jariptaka, Pralhad Namomal Setiya (53) told Jaripatka cops that the four accused negotiated a deal with him to sell their land at Khasra No. 25/123, Plot No. 225 for Rs 90 lakh in year 2008. As per the deal, Setiya paid 10 lakh as initial amount by cheque and later paid Rs 40 lakh in cash to the accused family.

However, instead of keeping their word of selling the plot to Setiya, the accused Aramarkar family sold the plot to one Bharat Ashok Dhapodkar (27), a resident of Jaggannath Budhwari. As the fraud came to fore, Setiya approached Jaripatka police station and filed a complaint.

Jaripatka police constable Shatrughan booked the accused under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and started probe.

