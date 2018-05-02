Group of goons pelt bricks on house, damage vehicles in Kotwali

Nagpur: A group of 7-8 miscreants went on rampage and indulged in violence by pelting bricks on house of a man and damaging four vehicles to settle score over a dispute. The incident occurred in Kotwali police jurisdiction on Wednesday night. The accused have been booked but no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The complainant, Myajo Ayub Sheikh (40), resident of Tulshibagh Road, near Alimiya Khamb Masjid, told police that his sons Shahbaz and Shahrukh had an argument with the accused Shabbir Khan Bashir Khan Pathan over some issue. In Wednesday, around 11.50 pm, the accused Shabbir Khan along with other accused namely Abhijit Shelke, Aniket Padole, Vijay Jaiswal, Komal Dhawde and 2-3 accomplices decided to settle score with Myajo Ayub Sheikh.

All the accused gathered in front of his house and started pelting bricks. The accused also damaged four vehicles having registration numbers MH-49/VJ 7278, MH-49/AV 0502, MH-31/VU 2640 and MH-40/D 7151 and caused losses. Later the accused hurled abuses and threatened to thrash the complainant and his two sons.

Kotwali PSI Lakde has registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 506(B), 427 of the IPC against the accused and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.