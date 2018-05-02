Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

    Cop takes ill, dies in Hudkeshwar

    Nagpur: In a second incident of its kind within a week, a policeman died after taking ill suddenly in Hudkeshwar area here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

    The deceased, NPC Virendra Duryodhan Sonvane (42), attached to Police Headquarters, suddenly took ill at his residence at Plot No. 33, Ladikar Layout, around 3 am on Wednesday. He was taken to GMCH where doctors declared Sonvane brought dead.

    Hudkeshwar Woman PSI Waghade has registered a case of accidental death and launched probe to ascertain cause of Sonavane’s death.

    Notably, a Head Constable attached to Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) at Police Headquarters had died suddenly while on duty around 11.30 pm on Thursday, August 27.

    The deceased, Tulasingh Dhansingh Chavan (53), resident of Quarters No. 5A/101, Government Quarters, was performing duty at Police Headquarters on Thursday night. Around 11.30 pm, Tulasingh suddenly took ill and was rushed to Mayo Hospital by his colleagues. However, doctors at Mayo declared him brought dead.

    Incidentally, both the deceased cops were attached to Police Headquarters in city.

