Grocery Kits were distributed to Yatri Sahayaks at Nagpur Station

Nagpur : Grocery kits were distributed amongst around 100 Yatri Sahayaks at Nagpur Railway Station by Shri Vasant Paliwal, Member ZRUCC and Shri Jarin Varghese, Shri Karan Gupta, Tarun Nirmal and Anirban Ghosh.

Under able guidance and initiatives of our Sr.DCM Krishnath Patil and DCM Shri Vipul Suskar, Today RTPCR of around 100 Yatri Sahayaks was done at Nagpur Railway Station by Nagpur Municipal Corporation Doctor Atiq Khan and their staff.